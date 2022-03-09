Jalsa: Vidya Balan REVEALS why she initially said no to the film, ‘I didn’t have the guts…’

is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has proved her mettle in mostly all the genres. But, we haven’t seen Vidya playing a grey character yet. However, in the upcoming movie Jalsa, the actress will be entering into a new space as for the first time we will get to see her in a grey character. Now, isn’t that interesting? Today, the trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai, and the team spoke about the film and a lot more things. Also Read - Jalsa trailer: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah promise a dark, intriguing game between the media, police and common man

While talking about playing a grey character, Vidya revealed that she had initially said no to the film. The actress stated, “The first time Suresh (Triveni) narrated the script to me I loved it, but I said I can’t do it. I didn’t have the guts. Then when the pandemic happened something changed, I think it changed all of us in many ways, and in ways that we don’t even understand.” Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 9 actresses who became victims of brutal body-shaming

“Then one day I was having a chat with Suresh, we were just talking generally, and I said ‘I would like to hear it again’. I knew that I wanted to do it now, but I just wanted to read it again and be sure. I have been fortunate to play beautiful characters throughout my career, but this is the first time I am delving into grey. I was waiting to embrace the grey in me which is why I had to do this,” she added. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah pack a punch in Jalsa teaser, Apaharan 2 trailer is gritty and more

Jalsa also stars in the lead role, and the trailer is quite intriguing. The word ‘jalsa’ means celebration, but the movie looks opposite from what the title is. When asked Suresh about it, he said that one needs to watch the film on 18th March on Amazon Prime Video to know that.