The Family Man series is one of the most popular series on OTT. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and more. The series became immensely popular upon release and it was followed up by a second season as well which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in one of the titular roles. And now, everyone has been wondering and questioning about The Family Man 3. Jawan actress Priyamani has finally reacted to the buzz around season 3. Read on to know what she has to say... Also Read - The Family Man 3 shoot and release: Manoj Bajpayee hints that fans have a long wait ahead before they see the Amazon Prime Video crime series

Priyamani talks about the third instalment of The Family Man 3

Just the other day, Raj and DK announced about working on The Family Man 3. And Priyamani hinted at the same adding that season 3 will soon come out. She asks fans to wait and watch. When prodded if she had spoken to Raj and DK of late regarding The Family Man 3, Priyamani shares she met them when they were working on Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read - Asur 2, Mirzapur 3, The Glory 2 and more OTT web series sequels in 2023 and their release

Did Priyamani meet Raj and DK in the meantime?

Raj and DK are also working on the Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, a spin-off of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra starrer TV show of the same name. Priyamani shares that she didn't meet the filmmaker duo during Citadel but she did see them while working on Farzi. And the Jawan beauty talks about pestering the makers about The Family Man 3 the makers whose only reply was "soon, soon... soon". The actress feels that they might start shooting for The Family Man 3 by next year. So, what do you think? Are you excited? If everything goes well, and the production goes right too, do you think the series might come out later next year? Only Raj and DK might be able to answer this question. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gehraiyaan actor Ananya Panday on younger generation ‘going from one partner to the other’, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 shoot update and more

Talking about Priyamani, the actress plays Suchitra aka Suchi, Manoj Bajpayee's wife in The Family Man series. It is one of the most well-received series by the audience. The buzz and excitement for the next season of The Family Man series began right after the end of season 2. But the makers have more projects and more interesting stories to tell.

Meanwhile, Priyamani was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. Priyamani plays Lakshmi in the. Movie. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi in it.