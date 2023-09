Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie Jawan is ruling the screens and the box office. But if you don’t plan to venture out this weekend and want to stay at home, here’s something to make your September weekends exciting. There is an interesting lineup of content on various OTT platforms, that has something to offer for every mood. Be it thriller, crime, action, or comedy drama – you’ll find something that will instantly appeal to you. So here’s the hand-picked selection of OTT releases that will keep you entertained on a September weekend. Also Read - Jawan: Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic post 'I fear no hell of you’ amid Shah Rukh Khan's viral Baap-beta dialogue

Friday Night Plan on Netflix

Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, Friday Night Plan stars Babil Khan, Medha Rana, Juhi Chawla and Amrith Jayan and is produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is a tale of self-discovery, companionship, packed with a lot of fun and a ton of chaos. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the new movie premiered on Netflix on September 1.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on Sony Liv

Actor Gagan Dev Riar essays the role of the convicted Indian counterfeiter, Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The second season of the show tells the story of India's biggest stamp paper scam plotted by Abdul Karim Telgi. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Based on a true financial crime that shook and shocked the nation with its unimaginable scale. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story has dropped on Sony LIV.

The Freelancer on Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey as the creator and show-runner, this riveting thriller series is based on the book A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause. It Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar for the perfect edge of the seat experience.

Tahir’s House on Netflix

A family of amateur entrepreneurs are forced to stick together to save their fish shop. With their Jeddah fish store weeks away from bankruptcy, the Tahir family must join forces for success but will it turn into a familial chaos instead? As they reinvent their business, and themselves, they learn the meaning of sacrifice, brotherhood, and family. The six-part series released is streaming on Netflix.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 on Prime Video

Love fantasy then this is for you. The American fantasy television series is based on the novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan with Brandon Sanderson. In the season two the characters face the deadly threat of the growing darkness. Watch it for a thrilling experience and superlative performances by Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden and others. The first three episodes are out now and available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video.