A couple of days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia took everyone by surprise as her steamy intimate scene with her Jee Karda co-star Suhail Nayyar surfaced online. Tamannaah was trending big time since she has until now refrained from indulging in such explicit scenes in her films or web series. She left her fans shellshocked with her intimate scene in the web series which also stars Aashim Gulati. And now, Suhail has opened up on the same in his recent interview. Suhail Nayyar who is paired opposite Tamannaah has sung praises for the gorgeous beauty.

Suhail Nayyar spills the bean on his and Tamannaah Bhatia's steamy intimate scene in Jee Karda

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Jee Karda actor Suhail Nayyar clarifies that the steamy intimate scene was the need of the story and was not incorporated into the web series just to grab attention and eyeballs for the platform. Suhail shares that the intimate scenes were very aesthetically shot and that both he and Tamannaah prepped a lot for the same. He shares that since their characters have been together for more than a decade, there's a physical comfort with the person, which they tried to showcase in the intimate scenes between their characters.

Suhail Nayyar is confident that the audience is ready for such scenes and hence, it was included in the scene, to showcase the real life scenarios of real life couples.

Watch the video of Jee Karda shared by Tamannaah here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Suhail Nayyar reveals how he and Tamannaah shot for the intimate scene in Jee Karda

An intimacy director was present on the set who did a workshop with both him and Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail reveals to Pinkvilla. There's a process in which one gets to know their co-star, the characters they'll be essaying. The actors also get to know each others' bodies and that's how the two of them become okay with the physical touch. Suhail reveals that there are exercises which not only help such scenes but some of them are also a part of the scene.

Suhail shares that it is a very respectable and very safe set-up for an actor. Apart from that, Suhail lauded the director Arunima Sharma and Tamannaah who made him feel very comfortable while performing the scene. Suhail also reveals that there was a day when the intimacy coordinator was not available on set and yet they shot for the scene. He credits it to Arunima and Tamannaah for how they made him comfortable. He feels that whatever they tried to showcase about their characters and their story was pretty much achieved.