Prime Video’s Jee Karda- Seven childhood friends discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined while growing up and while navigating love, commitment, heartbreak , they renew themselves, furthermore their friendship! Co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, this reel based drama definitely sounds pleasing cinematically but the irony is that it replicates today’s scenario of adulting. Also Read - Will Lust Stories 2 couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma settle down soon? Actress reveals

It's the real concepts that work with our audience today. Jee Karda is one of the complex human stories that has been ever shown. Every character is struggling in its own way, which gives the show depth and makes the series unique. The show certainly is cinematically pleasing to watch but it underlines the real world problem an adult at the age of 30 faces. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals if Vijay Varma helps her with scenes

Here we are talking about several sensitive subjects like infidelity, illegitimate child, social hierarchy and everything life throws at an adult. These are things people miss out on talking about due to societal taboo. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah reacts to dating rumours with Vijay Varma; says, 'He is my happy place'

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

More over, the film also covers story of characters finding difficulty in balancing between having a comfortable life with his future wife and uncertain passion. Clearly shows the reality of several adults in their 30s who couldnt pursue their passion and got windup dealing with life problems.

Starring Tamannah, Jee Karda showcases an ensemble cast including Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as close friends. Notable roles are also played by Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar. Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jee Karda is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma, and Abbas Dalal. Mark your calendars for the exclusive premiere of Jee Karda on June 15th, only on Prime Video.