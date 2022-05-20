After the super success of RRR, Jr NTR has become a pan-India star. His performance was one of the highlights of the SS Rajamouli's directorial. Everyone is eagerly waiting for NTR3o and NTR31. NTR30 was announced yesterday, and just like RRR it will be a pan-India film. Today, it's Jr NTR's 39th birthday, and we are sure fans of the actor are looking forward to some more exciting announcements. But, if you are planning to spend your day watching your favourite star's film, we are here to help you. Below is the list of top-rated films of Jr NTR that you can watch on OTT today. Also Read - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome home a baby boy; Priyanka Chopra congratulates the singer

RRR (Zee5 / Netflix) Also Read - Madhuri Dixit croons her favourite song; reveals how her husband Shriram Nene inspired her to sing [Exclusive]

RRR has started streaming on Zee5 and Netflix. On Zee5 you can watch it in Telugu and other regional languages, and on Netflix, you can enjoy the film in Hindi. The IMDb rating of RRR is 8.4. So, it will be the perfect film to enjoy on Jr NTR's birthday. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan's first red carpet look floors fans; netizens say, 'Queen for a reason' [VIEW PICS]

Ramayanam (Amazon Prime Video)

Jr NTR started his career as a child actor and in 1996, he had featured in a film titled Ramayanam. The Telugu film has a 7.9 rating on IMDb, and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (Zee5)

In 2018, Jr NTR starred in a movie titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. It was a super hit at the box office, and on IMDb, the film has a rating of 7.8.

(MX Player)

2016 release Nannaku Prematho was directed by and it starred Jr NTR and in the lead roles. The film is currently available on MX Player, and it has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Temper (MX Player)

We are sure everyone must have watched starrer . But well, not many would know that it was a remake of Jr NTR’s film Temper. The directorial is also available on MX Player and on IMDb it has a rating of 7.6.