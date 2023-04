One of the web series that has won over the audience is Jubilee. It has come on the platform Amazon Prime Video. Jubilee is a story set in the period when Bollywood was finding its footing. The show has got stellar ratings from critics. It is made by top filmmaker . The cast of , Siddhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurrana and is getting a lot of love. Nandish Sandhu is known as Veer Singh Bundela for TV audiences. The handsome actor spoke about the show. This is what we had to say. Also Read - Jubilee Movie Review: Stellar performances make this series about the golden era a delightful watch

It seems Nandish Sandhu gave his first audition in the year 2019. Then, he forgot about the same. A couple of months, he was called for a second round of auditions. Finally, he cracked the deal with the makers. Nandish Sandhu said that initially people did have an image of TV actors. He said, "Yes, that happened with me too. Many felt that TV actors have a certain way of acting which is too loud or melodramatic. But that changed after . Mukesh Chhabra gave me a chance to audition. Everyone liked what I brought to the table. That film took care of that aspect."

Nandish Sandhu has been doing some OTT projects. When he quit TV he had done one of the biggest shows like . He has stayed away from indefinite fiction shows for a long time. Did losing out on the monetary benefits of being a big TV star ever bother him? Nandish Sandhu tells us, "I took a leap from modelling to TV. When I began doing Uttaran I was not paid that handsomely. My payment was quite less. I know TV pays really well but I am making money even in my current projects. As a person, I like to step out of my comfort zone. I really wanted to become a better actor, and worked on my craft."

He tells us that modelling or acting was not his first choice. He said as a kid he aspired to become a pilot in the Indian air force but sadly it did not materialise. Nandish took the plunge and stepped into the world of glamour.