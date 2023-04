Jubilee starring Aparshakti Khurana is a rage in the OTT world right now. And if you have not heard about it, you need to check it out ASAP. Binge-watch the whole Sunday with the 10 episodes of Jubilee that are out on Amazon Prime Videos and we bet you won't be disappointed. The star cast of Jubilee apart from Aparshakti includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddhant Gupta and more. We got a chance to sit down and have a chat with Aparshakti Khurana the star of Jubilee who plays Binod Das urf Madan Kumar of Roy Talkies. We asked Apar if Ayushmann Khurana has watched the series, here's what he reveals to us... Also Read - Jubilee: Nandish Sandhu opens up on facing the 'loud TV actor stereotype'; talks about pushing out of the comfort zone [Exclusive]

Aparshakti Khurana reveals Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction to watching Jubilee

BollywoodLife.com got a chance to chat with Aparshakti Khurana wherein we asked him about his brother, actor Ayushmann Khurana's reaction to his web series. Apar shares that Ayushmann first watched the series at the screening. And thereupon, he gave him one big tight hug. Aparshakti says, "The big tight hug from him means the world to me." Apar says that it is very important for him that apart from the audience, the film fraternity, family and friends appreciate his hard work.

Aparshakti Khurana reveals how his friends from the industry reacted to Jubilee

While chatting with BollywoodLife, Aparshakti also revealed that a lot of his industry friends who have watched Jubilee have also praised him and his craft. He mentioned his celebrity friends like Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Sanya Malhotra and more who gave him the thumbs up for his stint in the web series. That's just amazing and Aparshakti's acting chops sure deserve attention.



What is Jubilee all about?

The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed series is set in a different era and talks about showbiz back then. As per reports, it has a lot of similarities with the real show business back in the 1940s. Jubilee has been serving and catering to a wide variety of audiences given the genre and the setting. It talks about the passion and zest of being a part of the movies and the moving-making business with the suspense of a brutal killing. Aparshakti plays Binod Das who wants to be a superstar and he does become one but also has a downfall. Aparshakti's acting chops in Jubilee have left everyone speechless indeed.

Fans are now wondering if there will be a season 2 of Jubilee and are eagerly awaiting for updates on the same.