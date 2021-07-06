Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan gets trolled for Bhoot Police; Ajay Devgn's Bhuj gets a release date; Asur 2 goes on floors and more

The day is about to end but not without your daily dose of trending OTT news. Since OTT has become a rage among the audiences, thanks to the lockdown and the massive content available, there is never a day without a mention of all that is happening on various platforms. Today, OTT ventures of stars like Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, and more grabbed everyone's attention. Read on. Also Read - Ranveer Singh: The trend of the '83 star's box office hits and misses hold big promise for Sooryavanshi, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and more

Saif Ali Khan gets trolled for Bhoot Police poster Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Did you know the birthday boy shares a rare connect with Naseeruddin Shah and Johnny Lever? [Tuesday Trivia]

It was yesterday that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first look poster of Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming Bhoot Police that will release on Disney+ Hotstar. However, the actor faced some severe trolling as netizens stated that the poster hurt Hindu sentiments for showing Sadhus in the background. Also Read - RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad promises that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's fight sequences will bring tears to our eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj gets a release date

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and other starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India has received its release date. The film depicting true events will release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. We were the ones to initially break the story about its premiere date on the OTT platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Kriti Sanon's Mimi to opt for OTT release

Kriti Sanon's film Mimi helmed by Laxman Utekar has been shot on a big-scale with extravagant song sequences. However, given the current scenario of theatres being shut or operating on less capacity, the makers of the film have decided to opt for an OTT release. As per our sources, the film will be releasing on Netflix on July 30. Considering that there are many big-budget films like Sooryavanshi, '83 and more waiting in the queue to hit the theatres, this seems to be the best possible option for the makers of Mimi to release the film.

Asur 2 shooting to begin soon?

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur was a hit among massses. If a report in Peeping Moon is anything to go by, the shooting of the second of the show will begin by next week.

Kirti Kharbanda on OTT being a safer option

In her recent interview, Kirti Kharbanda spoke about how OTT platforms have now considered to be a safer option by everyone. To IANS, she quoted, "Theatres are very less of an option right now. People are not considering (visiting theatres). Producers and distributors themselves are not considering doing theatre (release) because there is so much at risk. The world is in such a transit right now that it can really be a huge loss if the theatre thing does not work," further adding, "OTT has become a safer option now and a great option because you get to do what you love doing, which is acting, and people get to see you, and you get to do something substantial without the burden of whether a film would run at the box-office or not."

VOOT Select brings OTT Film Festival

As per the reports, OTT giant VOOT is all set to launch a Film Festival called Direct-to-OTT Film Festival. It is said to begin from July 23 and will screen over 15 critically acclaimed films.