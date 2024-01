Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most loved youth shows to ever come out of India. Fans fell in love with the duo of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor who played Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy. After a couple of seasons, the show moved to the OTT space. Fans had hoped to see the marriage of MaNan in the fifth season but that did not happen. As MaNan grew up, we saw how their ambitions changed. With the announcement of season six, fans are hoping that finally the marriage of MaNan will happen. Social media is filled with reactions on the same.

Fans thrilled for new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Fans are super kicked about the new season. They are hoping that the marriage will happen now. MaNan fans absolutely adore these two on the screen. Over the years, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have also bonded well as friends. Take a look at some of the reactions....

Really nice, how beautifully you have captured MaNan's whole hate-love journey from S1-S5, feeling nostalgic, too much excited, my MaNan babies are coming back for S6 ❤️??‍♀️?? #MaNan #PaNi #KaisiYehYaariaan #ParthSamthaan #NitiTaylor https://t.co/i3akQwAzs5 — Rima Mukherjee (@Rimzistweeting) January 10, 2024

New cast is too boring and honestly I didn't liked that Noor part as well, don't make it as typical ITV show, Can bring back Aryaman , Alia, Navya and Harshad still, but please not with those new kids i literally skipped S5 throughout it...#Manan https://t.co/er45Mtz94c — Rainᘛ ~ (@yeahhai_Raina_) January 10, 2024

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 6

The show has a cult following in all over Southeast Asia. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor were the first stars to be real social media sensations. We have to see what the new season has in store for us.