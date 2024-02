Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have been loved as Manik and Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The have massive fan following. It was a TV serial once and later went on to be a web series. The five seasons of the show have been quite interesting and the craze for it keeps growing with every season. Now, the makers have an exciting surprise for fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the beloved and youth-centric cult romantic drama. With its extensive viewership, the show has garnered a dedicated global fan base. Amidst the captivating storyline, JioCinema has introduced Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #MaNan Hacked – an engaging social experiment for MaNan fans Also Read - Parth Samthaan planning to tie the knot soon? Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star makes a revelation months after debunking marriage rumours with Khushalii Kumar

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #MaNan Hacked offers viewers a sneak peek into exclusive conversations between Manik and Nandani, including Chacha, Chachi, Nyonika, and other characters.

Parth Samthaan on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #MaNan Hacked

Speaking on #MaNan Hacked, Parth Samthaan, spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and said, "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been about love, and viewers will witness more insights into Manik and Nandini's story as they get access to their personal chats. The fans have supported #MaNan throughout their journey, from their initial college romance to them living together and working on the dynamics of their relationship as adults. It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with every season, the plot getting thicker and holding the audience's attention. The energy and enthusiasm that we witness from fans even after so many years is just extraordinary, and I hope that they will continue to stand by us as #MaNan."

Watch a video of Parth and Niti here:

Niti Taylor on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #MaNan Hacked

Niti Taylor Bawa said, "After the immense success of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5, we are so excited to be back, this time with something new and exciting. #MaNan fans will get something they have always wished for: access to Manik and Nandini's personal life through the leaked chats on JioCinema." No Episodes, experience #MaNan’s full kahaani through leaked chats!