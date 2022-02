Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fans got a treat on Valentine's Day. Niti Taylor has shared the teaser of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie, which will come on February 18 on Voot Select. She also shared a teaser of the same. We can see that the chemistry of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor is intact. On the show, the two are now an engaged couple. Fans went gaga over how good their loved Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy were looking. In the video, we can see Parth Samthaan in a white suit looking damn handsome. The show has a special significance for the careers of Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan. Take a look at fans reactions on the same... Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Niti Taylor for a music video; fans call him 'nation hero' – view pics

"I have immense gratitude for having the incredible opportunity to work on this one" ~ NitiTaylor "Immense gratitude" for kyy ❤#NitiTaylor #MaNan https://t.co/AiIU6oX8ea — wildsoul (@beingwild_) February 14, 2022

So the beautiful day of love is ending & we have got such an amazing teaser of #MaNan movie & the live of #PaNi together! Would like to thank everyone who have participated in the trend for them! ❤️ #KaisiYehYaariaan #ParthSamthaan #NitiTaylor HAPPY MANANTINES DAY pic.twitter.com/tNip12LXx0 — Nishat Rahman (@nishat_rahman) February 14, 2022

Who will say they are coming back together after 4 years...?

Same chemistry ,passion , smile excitement, happiness....??

They are coming with their forever again to rule our heart just like before.

Manik and Nandini are coming back with their FOREVER#MaNan #KaisiYehYaariaan pic.twitter.com/zfftCfLakB — Parthian , mananian... Panian (@shirinahmedi55) February 14, 2022

For me #MaNan and this show means lot to me i can literally see this show millions or billions of time . More over i really love this men #ParthSamthaan . After this news ,this wait is killing me like a hell .#NitiTaylor #MaNan #KaisiYehYaarian

HAPPY MANAMTIANS DAY ❤ ? pic.twitter.com/97YQChWXZ6 — Suhashisoni (@suhashisoni) February 14, 2022

The show has a cult status with youngsters. We must say Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have that spark that makes #MaNan look so fresh even now. After Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Parth Samthaan went on to many other shows and web series. Even Niti Taylor bagged big projects. But this one is the most special!