Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie came as a surprise for all fans of Manik Malhotra (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini Murthy (Niti Taylor). It is coming on Voot on February 17, 2022. The platform has unveiled a new promo where we can see Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in red. They are asking fans if they missed them. The movie might have the best moments of the iconic youth series, which was a love story of Manik and Nandini. The hashtag #MaNan has been trending since the announcement. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan made Parth Samthaan a star in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. In fact, it is one of the first shows to have iconic social media fan following...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Fans are thrilled to see the little detail in the promo. We can see a guitar and veena. On the show, Manik Malhotra was the rockstar of the college who loved his guitar. On the other hand, Nandini Murthy who came from the South had her musical training in classical. Take a look at the fan reactions...

Bahot miss Kiya hum ne bhi in dono ko ?❤ Mere MaNan hayye ??#MaNan #KaisiYehYaariaan pic.twitter.com/HqRNhIsvi2 — Nikki (@Nikk1122) February 16, 2022

Khara hojayega tara

Sath agar na ho humara

Hum mile toh poora hoga

Tara mera aur tumhara...#KaisiYehYaariaan#MaNan pic.twitter.com/oErlYovhYR — Bini Majumdar (@Friendly_bini) February 16, 2022

kyy will be always one of my comfort shows kaash season 4 laate?#KaisiYehYaariaan #Manan https://t.co/ic4pksi3Qm — shivi ⁷? (@yahinkahinhoon) February 16, 2022

We cannot wait for this special movie. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have the best chemistry together. The actress who was seen as Mannat Khurrana in Ishqbaaaz is back to work after a break. She got married to long-time beau Parikshit Bawa in 2020.