Yesterday, Kajol dropped a hard-hitting post about facing one of the toughest trials of her life and it turned out to be a publicity gimmick to build hype for her upcoming web series on Disney Plus Hotstar called The Trial. Kajol had removed all her posts from Instagram and shared a single post talking about the trials she's facing and she went on to share the same in her Instagram stories as well. Fans were worried sick and sent healing messages and hugs to the actress for the same. And now, Kajol is facing the heat for the same. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Kajol announces break from social media; last post leaves fans worried

Kajol faces heat from fans for publicity about The Trial

Kajol shocked everyone and grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for her social media break. Though after a couple of hours, she brought back her posts and they turned out to be for the announcement and hype of her upcoming web series The Trial, fans were shocked. And the publicity stunt seems to have hurt her fans a lot. 'Shame on Kajol Hotstar' is trending on Twitter right now as you read this. Even as the actress dropped the promotional motion poster of The Trial, fans took to the comments section to call her out for the same. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 'fixing mess' to Ranbir Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt 'Dal Chawal' - Bollywood actors who raised eyebrows with their comments on marriage

Check out the reactions of fans to The Trial's publicity stunt here:

Man you scared us?❤️ — SRKs Sana ✨ (@srkdeewanix) June 9, 2023

Har cheez ka mazaak banaake rakha hua hai. — Prashant Jain (@hulkafulka) June 9, 2023

publicity mil gyi ,cheapadd? — Miss Smith (@SavageAf154) June 9, 2023

Pls don’t do this kind of prank again!We love u from the heart and it really affects us!? — Nafisa (@phyna15) June 9, 2023

Jab 5 ghante me wapas aana hi tha to nibbi jaise 'taking break from sm' wala post kiya hi kyo. — Simran1998 (@simran111998) June 9, 2023

don't play like that girl, it's not fair don't take advantage because you know how I love you ?? — señoritaGiss???? (@itsSRKAJOL) June 9, 2023

Are aap ka break to shuru hone se pehle hi khatm ho gaya — Swarup ?? (@SaviourSwarup) June 10, 2023

The break was only 5 hours! https://t.co/aGIq1lNvgN — 0xRory.eth (@0xRory) June 9, 2023

That's why this Bullywood people must not be taken seriously in any way.

Either senior or junior they can go to any level for money without using brain I thought may be ill health of Ajay or Tanuja ji?.Suppose any day such happens none will believe(?story) #ShameOnKajolHotstar pic.twitter.com/LH1VytyvhW — Debarupa ?? (@ipalitDebarupa) June 10, 2023

it's betrayal , retired actress @itsKajolD plays with the emotions of innocent ? people ,who genuinely care for her , only to get cheap fame and cheap publicity to sell her third class web series on @DisneyPlusHS shame on you #KajolDevgan #shameOnKajolHotstar pic.twitter.com/rQ9khTLRZD — Suryansh Yadav (@a830cc746996444) June 10, 2023

#ShameOnKajolHotstar

Social media is the bitch of internet people who can't achieve enjoy their voice that nobody gives a fuck but it never fails to achieve "one ape weak apes together I don't know who you are but lets fuck individuals" — BHARATH RAJ (@BHARATH44044318) June 10, 2023

I'm laughing seeing this trend #ShameOnKajolHotstar Cause People actually believed her. ? pic.twitter.com/5KdKUZ0qZ5 — Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) June 10, 2023

This cheap publicity stunt has completely shattered my respect for her, showcasing her disregard for the genuine connection with her fans.@Arjun5707@AjaydevganAj

Besharm Kajol#ShameOnKajolHotstar @DisneyPlusHS #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/SmcKpx9ACO — (@SayAmitK) June 10, 2023

kajol tweets about tragedy first and then later its a show ??

I thought her jewelry got robbed or something. #ShameOnKajolHotstar

( the boy who cried wolf story ) — Ria ? (@ria_nonofficial) June 10, 2023

Not good stunt #ShameOnKajolHotstar — Akash Naik (@AkashNa36436915) June 10, 2023

stunt is succesfull ?#ShameOnKajolHotstar — siddarth gupta (@sidckp123) June 10, 2023

Check some of the comments below Kajol's The Trial motion poster post on Instagram here:

What is The Trial?

As per reports, The Trial starring Kajol in the lead is an Indian adaptation of a popular American legal and political drama in which a woman revives her as a lawyer after her husband is jailed because of a scandal. The OG series went on for 7 seasons from 2009 to 2016 and starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays the lead in the web series and the makers are dropping the trailer on Disney Plus Hotstar on 12th June 2023. The three tags for Kajol starrer The Trial are Pyaar, Kanoon and .

Apart from that, Kajol is also a part of the upcoming anthology web series Lust Stories 2. The anthology series will drop on Netflix and it also includes , , , Vijay Varma and in the cast amongst others. Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa.