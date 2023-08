From Nargis Fakhri to Kiara Advani: Bollywood Stars That Have Embraced OTT Bollywood Actors Embracing OTT: A Paradigm Shift in the Entertainment Industry The world of entertainment has witnessed a huge transformation in recent years, with the rise of OTT platforms changing the way we consume content. As streaming services continue to gain traction, renowned Bollywood actors have also embraced this new avenue, diversifying their careers and bringing fresh narratives to screens worldwide. Also Read - Annu Kapoor strongly slams OTT platforms for only promoting nudity; asks, ‘OTT Ki Aukaat Kya Hai?'

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, has embarked on a new journey with her debut in the OTT space. She is set to star in the upcoming show Tatlubaaz, a series rooted in the heart of Varanasi. Fakhri's decision to explore the digital medium highlights the increasing appeal of OTT platforms, which allow artists to experiment with unconventional roles and narratives.

Kajol

Kajol, a name synonymous with Bollywood excellence, has also taken a stride into the world of OTT with her performances in The Trial, a legal drama series, and her role in Lust Stories 2. This transition showcases Kajol's willingness to step outside her comfort zone and embrace the nuanced storytelling that OTT platforms offer.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, a versatile actor acclaimed for his impactful performances, has undeniably become a favorite in the realm of OTT. His roles in iconic web series like Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice have catapulted him to international recognition.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, a rising star in Bollywood, has also made her mark in the OTT space through projects like Lust Stories and Guilty. Her venture into the digital landscape underscores the industry's evolving landscape, where top-tier talent is increasingly exploring opportunities beyond the silver screen.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's journey in the realm of OTT has been nothing short of extraordinary, establishing him as a prominent figure in the world of digital releases. His string of successes, featuring acclaimed titles such as The Family Man, Ray, Gulmohar, and Bandaa serves as a testament to his remarkable versatility and wide-ranging talent.