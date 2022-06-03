Piracy has become a major headache for filmmakers. Not just Bollywood, now the South Indian film industry too is facing the menace of piracy. By now we all know that the South film industry is as large as Bollywood, or maybe even bigger. In the recent past, we have seen many big South films doing wonders at the box office. The list includes films like RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa: The Rise and more. But sadly, these films have also fallen prey to piracy. The latest one to be hit by piracy is Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major. Also Read - Vikram full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more; available for free download

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been leaked on sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more and has been made available to download in HD quality. This has happened in within a few hours of its release. Vikram clashes with Akshay Kumar's biggie Samrat Prithviraj. The film getting leaked online has a major effect on the box office collections of the film. Another recent film that has fallen prey to piracy is Adii Sesh's Major. The film has received a very great response from the audience but has been hit by piracy. Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer F3 had also leaked on the notorious websites.

Yash-starrer KGF 2 was another South biggie that got leaked online. The film is releasing on OTT today. It is going to be available on Amazon Prime. While the piracy did not impact the box office collections of Yash-starrer, it remains to be seen how it does on OTT.

RRR that stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is now available on Netflix. However, post its release and before its OTT release, the film helmed by SS Rajamouli that took the box office by storm had fallen prey to piracy.

Apart from these films, others like Beast, Radhe Shyam, Pushpa: The Rise, Acharya and many more had to face the brunt of piracy.