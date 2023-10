Bold content has a huge viewership in India. The OTT platform has made producers take risks with content, which would not be seen otherwise. We will soon see a show based on the hit international show, Temptation Island. As we know, couples have to prove their loyalty to one another as they are put together in a house full of good-looking people, and temptations of course. A source told us that the makers have big plans for the show. The Hindi remake of Temptation Island will be shot in a big bungalow in Alibaug. The level of hotness on the show is supposed to be leagues ahead of Splitsvilla or Love School. The vibe will be similar to Too Hot Too Handle. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut’s claims about lack of real friendships in Bollywood true? Asha Parekh reveals the truth

Big names roped in for the show?

A source told us that Jad Hadid is in advanced talks with the makers for the show. He is 95 per cent confirmed for the show. They have approached Akash Chaudhary as well. The source told us, "The team has also contacted Amy Jackson. She is an international face, and will bring in a new audience if she agrees for the show." The actress is now dating Ed Westwick. The couple were recently in India where they visited Rajasthan and a few other places. The source added, "They are still wondering on which capacity can Amy Jackson be on the show. Talking about the hosts, both Kangana Ranaut and Abhishek Malhan have been approached. The two have shown interest, and the makers hope to bring both of them on board in some role." Also Read - Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Celebs who got X, Y, Z security post death threats and what it means

Bold and uncensored version to woo desis

It seems the show will have the vibes of Too Hot To Handle. Given how shows like Singles Inferno on Netflix was also lapped up in India's tier 2 cities, this content looks exciting. Kangana Ranaut is perfect for the series with her upfront demeanour and take on things. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Crisis: Fauda star Lior Raz, Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs condemn the ongoing war