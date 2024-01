There has been an increase in the number of strong females led characters that redefine warriors. Whether it's Sonam Kapoor's mesmerizing portrayal of the brave Neerja Bhanot or Kangana Ranaut's legendary performance in Tejas and as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika, these women have left their mark. Further challenging stereotypes and emulating strength in uniform is Rani Mukerji's strong police character in Mardaani and Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Air Force officer in combat. By means of their captivating depictions of military strength, these leading ladies empower audiences in addition to providing entertainment. Their outstanding efforts are recognized in this compilation.

1. Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

In Tejas, Kangana Ranaut, celebrated for her versatile acting, assumed the character of an Indian Air Force pilot. Beyond showcasing her commitment to the role, the actress portrayed the obstacles and triumphs experienced by women in the Air Force. Ranaut's performance in Tejas serves as an example of her capacity to capture the essence of strong, resilient women. The movie will be streaming on ZEE5 from 5th January. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha 2024 elections? Fact Check

2. Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut, is one of the best films ever made. The actor portrayed Rani Lakshmibai brilliantly. This intriguing movie, beautiful songs and fiery stills have only increased the hype and anticipation surrounding the film. Manikarnika, which portrays Rani Lakshmibai's courage and devotion to nationalism with reliability, is a memorable dedication to one of India's most formidable warriors thanks to Ranaut's amazing portrayal as a warrior queen avatar. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

Sonam Kapoor had a riveting role in the film Neerja, which is based on the true incident of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who gave her life to save other passengers. Kapoor won plaudits for her depiction of Neerja and proved that she was capable of embodying strong, poised real-life heroes. This is the kind of movie that will leave a lasting impression and give you chills all day. it's on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

In an era covered by gender conventions, Gunjan Saxena stands out as an inspiring tale of a motivated young lady who defied social expectations to pursue her dream of becoming an Air Force Pilot. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Gunjan Saxena, stands out. The film is Well written and skillfully directed by Sharan Sharma who has worked to push the story forward smoothly and has managed to keep the movie interesting throughout. With its uplifting theme of perseverance, the film is a moving and intense experience that will stay with you. Watch it on Netflix.

5. Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

In the crime thriller Mardaani, Rani Mukerji showcased her character as a resilient police officer. Through her depiction of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior inspector with the Mumbai Police, Mukerji tackled the issue of human trafficking and exhibited a courageous quest for justice. This movie showcased Mukerji's ability to play strong, determinant, dispelling myths and making a powerful statement about women in law enforcement. It's on Amazon Prime Video.