has been at loggerheads with for many years now. Her enmity with Dharma Productions' head came to the fore when she termed KJo the flagbearer of nepotism on his own chat show Koffee With Karan. Since then, Kangana has been attacking Karan by taking subtle digs at him. And this time too, it was no different. As 's reality show Lock Upp hit 200 million views mark, host Kangana dragged Karan into this by saying that the filmmaker will now be crying and hiding.

"As lock up hits 200M views .... Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo," Kangana shared a note on Instagram stories.

There's no doubt that Kangana has been gaining all the attention for her OTT debut with the reality show Lock Upp. There are a number of controversial people who are a part of the show and dealing with them as a host can be tricky sometimes. And Kangana has been dealing with them if they show any kind of disrespect towards her or create drama.

Earlier, when Lock Upp had crossed 100 million views mark, Kangana had expressed her excitement with the kind of response she has been receiving from the audience. "100MN views in 19 days is just incredible and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection that Lock Upp is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining. The views on the show are proof that Ekta Kapoor's vision has once again hit bullseye, and that along with the huge reach that MX Player reveals that together, they know the audience pulse better than anyone else on OTT. Lock Upp is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on," she had said.