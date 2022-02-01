Yesterday, it was announced that will be coming up with the biggest and most fearless reality show. Well, the details about the show is not yet revealed, but reportedly, Ekta has roped in her good friend to host the show. Kangana and Ekta share a great rapport with each other, and if there’s a reality show that claims to be fearless, Kangana will surely be a perfect choice for it. If this report turns out to be true, the reality show will mark Kangana’s OTT debut. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash spearheading the most expensive season of Ekta Kapoor's show? You will be shocked to know the budget [Exclusive]

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Given that they are calling it the most fearless, opinionated show of them all, Ekta has got her good friend Kangana Ranaut on board for the same. Yes, Kangana will be making her hosting debut with this show, and it will be streamed completely on an OTT platform. And where there's Kangana, there's ought to be the clash of opinions and fireworks, all at the same time - something that the makers are counting upon."

"The format of the show is very similar to Bigg Boss. It's a captive reality show with people locked up inside a particular space for 8-10 weeks. The entire space is bugged with cameras and there will be tasks and dares given to contestants. It's a 24x7 live show, that will stream on Alt Balaji & MX Player," the source added.

Meanwhile, some reports also claim that has been roped in to host the reality show. It is Ekta’s mother, ’s birthday today, so we can expect an official announcement about the show today. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Kangana and Ekta’s collaborations, the actress has earlier worked in multiple films that were produced by Ekta like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Judgementall Hai Kya, and more.