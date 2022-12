Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara is among the highest grossers movies of 2022. The film received applause from all corners. The actor not just performed in the film but he is also the director. From to , a lot of celebrities heaped praises on Rishab Shetty and the film. After its glorious run at the box office, Kantara has now made its way to OTT. The film was available to watch on Amazon Prime in regional languages. But now the announcement of its Hindi version is here. Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli wins New York Critics Top Prize, Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara compared to Anand Gandhi's Tumbbad and more

Here's when Kantara Hindi will release

Kantara Hindi is going to release on Netflix. Yes, the Hindi version of the film will premiere on December 9, 2022 on Netflix. The announcement was made by the OTT giant by sharing a video of Rishab Shetty. It showed him being frustrated with the question - When is Kantara coming in Hindi. In the end, he makes the announcement.

Check out Rishab Shetty's video below:

Earlier it was RRR Hindi that released on the OTT giant. Netizens are puzzled over one film appearing on two OTT giants in different languages.

South Indian films are doing amazingly well at the box office. Kantara has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. Recently, it got into a controversy though when of Tumbbad stated that Kantara is a celebration of toxic masculinity and parochialism. He received massive backlash on social media for the same. Check out Anand Gandhi's tweet below:

Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism.

Kantara is a celebration of these. — Anand Gandhi (@Memewala) December 3, 2022

