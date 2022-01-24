Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet releases on digital streaming giant Netflix on 28th January. Ahead of the release, Netflix has been busy sharing some interesting snippet from the standup comedy special. In the latest anecdote shared from Kapil Sharma's OTT debut, the ace comedian reveals the only thing he loves more than doing comedy is his wife, Ginni Chatrath, and the tidbit he's shared on their love story has won our hearts as we're certain it'll bow y'all over, too. Also Read - SAY WHAT: Taapsee Pannu named Best Actress of 2021 by Indian Film Institute for THIS movie; fans celebrate on Twitter

Giving us a delightful albeit funny sneak-peek into his love life in quintessential Kapil Sharma style, the comedian said, "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money. I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright. She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she ​​hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter."

"She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai. One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I'm lucky that I got married to her. She has always been very supportive of me. I remember, when I was going through a rough patch and I decided to set things right in my life, marrying her was the first thing I did right after. Today, I'm lucky to have been blessed with 2 amazing kids," added.

People say some stories are nothing short of a Bollywood movie and that evidently was the case with Kapil Sharma and Ginni’s love story.