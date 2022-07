's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 has become the talk of the town ever since it started streaming on OTT platform. So far, , , , , , , and have graced the Koffee couch and spoke candidly about their secrets. Many people felt that the show has been all about dating history, sex life and breakups. Karan has now given some sassy and witty responses to the fans during his Twitter interaction. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Will Naga Chaitanya ever be a guest on Karan Johar's show like ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Laal Singh Chaddha actor answers

A fan shared his review about Koffee With Karan 7 saying, "#KoffeeWithKaranS7 has a template:

- Dating history, sex life, breakups? Next prospect?

- Who’s from your clique & who do you hate?

- For privileged: your take on nepotism?

- For outsiders: was privilege a hurdle?

- Play games. Sign mugs.

What am immaculate breakdown! Well observed and articulated! Maybe you can be on our team?"

What am immaculate breakdown! Well observed and articulated! Maybe you can be on our team? #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/sSLgRCORsM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

Another fan questioned why everything on the show is about sex, asking Karan if he doesn't have anything worthy to discuss. To which, Karan responded, "You don't ??" Then there was another fan who took a dig at Karan for taking Alia Bhatt's name in every episode, to which, Karan said, "Please don't be sad about that! It's a good name to take my friend! You try it! May turn out to be luck for you as it is for me! #aliaforever."

Please don’t be sad about that! It’s a good name to take my friend! You try it! May turn out to be luck for you as it is for me! #aliaforever #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/skwdN2xsjQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

Recently, Karan also addressed Nayanthara fans who accused him of insulting the actress by calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu the number one. "I said, according to the list that I had from Ormax, Samantha was the no.1 star. Nayanthara’s fans have misconstrued the conversation,” he told Bollywood Hungama, adding that everyone needs to have a sense of humour as it’s a fun show.