The OTT boom isn't lost on anyone, especially after the first lockdown hit us. Everywhere, almost everybody was binge-watching web series on all and sundry OTT platforms. However, that was more a matter of compulsion rather than choice as we've seen how viewership has fallen on streaming services once things returned to normalcy, especially with people returning to theatres as families to enjoy cinema on the big screen albeit in a more picky fashion only for those movies that really catch the masses' interest.

Web series with lowest IMDb ratings...

In such a scenario, where options for entertainment have again opened up and our daily commitments are again occupying our time, you need to be more careful about where you invest your time. On that note, allow us to advise you on the five lowest rated web series by users on IMDb, which you would serve y'all well to stay far away from. So, without further ado, here are the lowest IMDb ratings for Indian web series...

Rasbhari

Starring Swara Bhasker, the web series, Rasbhari, on Amazon Prime carries a abysmal IMDb rating of 2.8. It revolves around a teacher in Meerut, who has an alter-ego of a sex-crazed spirit.

Dangerous

Starring and , the web series, Dangerous, on MX Player is just a step higher with an IMDb rating of 2.9. It revolves around the kidnapped wife of a hotshot young entrepreneur and his ex-lover who's assigned the case.

Operating Cobra

Starring Gautam Gulati, the web series, Operating Cobra, on Eros Now has fetched an alarmingly low IMDb rating of 3.1. It revolves around RAW and MI6 forces combining to prevent a terrorist plot in the UK.

Gandii Baat

Starring Flora Saini and Anveshi Jain amongst others, the web series, Gandii Baat on ALT Balaji features a poor IMDb rating of 3.4 despite lasting 6 seasons. It primarily revolves around infidelity.

Bhanwar

Starring Kaaranvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu and , Bhanwar is saddled with a lowly IMDb rating of 3.6. It revolves around a couple who time travels 6 months into the future to discover their own spirits after learning of their murder at the hands of their estate agent.