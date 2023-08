Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her OTT debut. Yep, finally, the actress is venturing into OTT now. Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a huge debacle when it was released. The actress has now shared an interesting announcement video of her next project with the OTT giant, Netflix. Read all about Kareena's announcement video about her upcoming new movie below... Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel’s shocking statements on Hrithik Roshan’s debut, Salman Khan and homosexuality you may have missed

Kareena Kapoor Khan announces OTT debut with Netflix

In the viral video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen listening to various scripts presented by people. However, everyone seems to be offering her the same kind of roles. Kareena is best known for playing Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or Geet from Jab We Met to name a few. While the actress loves all the roles she has essayed in the past, she does not seem interested in all the scripts that are being offered to her in the video. She insists on doing something original and out of the box this time. Just when she is about to give up, an announcement is heard in the background. It is about a project that will have some romance, some thriller and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. And it's gonna take place at a mysterious location. Sounds super interesting, no?

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan announcing her OTT debut here:

The video of Kareena is going viral in entertainment news. Fans are waiting with bated breaths to know what new and interesting role Kareena has up her sleeve. The surprise element has got them excited for the upcoming new movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's future projects and latest news

Well, recently, an online news portal claimed that her next with Netflix, based on The Devotion of Suspect X is going to release soon. The Devotion of Suspect X is a 2005 best-selling Japanese novel by Higashino Keigo. Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the novel in a unique way. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the new movie is going to come out on Netflix in September. It also states that the makers have also decided on the title. It will reportedly be called Jaane Jaan.

The movie might come out around Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday next month. The trailer of the same might be launched in the first week of September in Mumbai. Apart from this one, she has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She has a couple more projects in the pipeline. We are quite excited to see Kareena’s OTT debut. How about you guys? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.