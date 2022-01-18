After a long sabbatical, is back with a web show Kaun Banegi Shikhawrati and it has been receiving rave reviews. The show casts , , Anya and Kritika Kamara in significant roles along with Soha. And now one person who is highly rooting for the show is her Soha's 'bhabhi' . Bebo who is supremely active on social media shared a photo from the poster of the show with a tag line There is strength in sisterhood and captioned, " Super fun show, really enjoyed it", with a heart emotion. Kareena has always showered love for Soha and this review by Bebo will definitely make her super happy. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani recreates Kareena Kapoor's act from 'Jab We Met' with her son and it's the best thing on the internet today - watch video

Soha and Bebo share a great bond and we have often seen them holidaying at Pataudi Place. Talking about Bebo, Soha in one of her past interviews had said, " She's really funny. It's great to see them together because what I'd imagined of her, is not how she is at all. She's very bindaas, she really doesn't care about appearances. She's just inherently… The way she tells stories, it's lots of fun to be with her." While Kareena in her interaction had said that they do not have a typical sister in law thing, they bond over a drink, " We do not have that sister-in-law kind of relation. Our family is very modern. Soha and I can chill, have a drink and talk. We are quite relaxed".

Talking bout the show, it is indeed one of the quirkiest show to watch and Naseeruddin has done a fab job as always. Talking about why he picked up to do this show, he said in his interview, "I've been itching to do comedy and this fell into my lap! What's probably unique about it is that the characters are all eccentric in various degrees and with the majority of the content on OTT being expletive-filled blood-soaked revenge dramas or steamy love stories there might be space for a little light-heartedness as well. Why the audience sees it is up to them, in any case people decide what they want to see when a project is announced, at least I do".

