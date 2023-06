Karishma Tanna, who has been basking in raving reviews for her latest release, Scoop, spoke exclusively to BollywoodLife and revealed that she has received compliments from all the biggies for her performance. Karishma, who was a pleasant surprise in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, got candid with us like never before, where we quizzed the actress about the best compliment she received from industry people and otherwise. Also Read - Vijay Varma comments on his love life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, ‘I’m happy’

Karishma Tanna got this message from after seeing her performance in Scoop, as the actor revealed in an exclusive chat with us. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS handsome hunk has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty show?

To which the actress said, "All the people, from Anurag Kashyap to to everyone—my mom, my husband—when the show came out, he took my autograph. All my friends asked, "Where were you, Karishma, for all these years?" This is like a new discovery for the industry. Anurag Kashyap told me, 'Phod daala tune ladki'. There are a lot of good things I can think of, but I am happy and grateful to everyone, from the normal crowd to people from my television, OTT, and everybody else. I am thankful." Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda get papped together; rumoured couple enjoy a mid-week movie date [WATCH VIDEO]

Karishma Tanna, who recently made headlines for having no job after her Bollywood debut in Sanju along with , is now hoping doors will be opened after her outstanding performance in Scoop as Jagruti Pathak. "Of course, when you do one show, you hope for something that comes your way that you have not done before; that is the process that any actor wants to go through.".

Karishma Tanna talks about being stereotyped as a glam doll and how easy was it to break the image.

"I was not worried about people. I wanted to prove myself. I wanted to do something different that people had not seen me do before. I actually wanted to play a meaningful role and show people that I am an actor. It was my conscious decision to prove myself, prove to people that I can act, and remove the stigma of me being the glamour girl." Karishma Tanna was a revelation in Scoop, and clearly the show is a game changer for her.