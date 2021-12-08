WOW! and have sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime and one cannot imagine the whooping amount they are getting for the same. Well. Hold on your breath guys, this amount might leave you surprisingly shocked. It's 80 crore! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is clearly the shaadi of the year and every publication and OTT platform tried their level best to get the exclusive rights and make it a grand watch for the viewers. But Amazon Prime made the cut by offering the couple the whopping amount of rupees 80 crore and obviously they couldn’t say NO! Also Read - LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding card is all things CLASSY - view sneak peek

As per a report in Midday, " The reason behind the hush hush behind and even requesting their guests to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) was that they sold their wedding telecast rights Amazon Prime as they could maintain the confidentiality".

Ever since the news of the guests signing NDA to attend the wedding came out, the social media users created a funny memes on internet

Katrina and Vicky’s lavish wedding is at Six Senses at Sawai Madhopur. The sangeet took place last night where Bollywood singers like Gurdas Mann, Simran Mundi , Shankar Mahadeva performed to make the event even more memorable. Whie Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal performed on romantic performance songs like Teri Ore and many more. Kaif sisters also planned the surprise performance for the couple.

It is reported that the mehendi will take place in the afternoon today at open place and the special mehendi waala was called from Mumbai chosen by Kaushal parivar.

The wedding will be held on December 9 and it is speculated that Katrina will turn into the Punjabi Dulhania and as chosen the red bright Sabyasachi lehenga for the big day. While Vicky Kaushal will wear Kunal Rawal’s outfit on the big day.