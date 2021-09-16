Khufiya: Tabu, Ali Fazal and others roped in for Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming spy thriller on this OTT platform – plot deets inside

Khufiya is inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere, by Amar Bhushan. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.