Netflix and filmmaker VIshal Bhardwaj have joined hands to bring us a spy thriller, Khufiya, inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere, by Amar Bhushan. Produced by Films and directed by him, too; Khufiya is touted to be a story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative, who is assigned to track down a mole selling India's defence secrets, all along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and lover. The film stars Tabu, , Wamiqa Gabbi and in pivotal roles.

Sharing his excitement about the movie, Director and Producer Vishal Bhardwaj said, "With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one's deeply rooted emotional conflicts."

Collaborating with Netflix and Vishal Bhardwaj yet again, Tabu said, "Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like a homecoming."

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “We are thrilled to partner with the master of storytelling, Vishal Bhardwaj, on Khufiya. His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya.”

The release date of Khufiya hasn't bee announced yet. Stay tuned to this space to know more.