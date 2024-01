Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his next which is Killer Soup alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. The actor has been dishing out interviews and is on a promotional spree for Killer Soup. Manoj Bajpayee is at his A-game in the OTT space. Every show that he takes up, makes an interesting watch for the audience. So much so that after his performances, Manoj is getting hailed as the OTT King or King of OTT.

Killer Soup actor Manoj Bajpayee reacts to being called King of OTT

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most sought-after actors. He is winning hearts in OTT space. The actor was suggested that he is the streaming industry's equivalent of Shah Rukh Khan during an interview with Jist, reports Indian Express. However, Manoj rejected the moniker right away. He asks not to give him all this (title). Manoj just wants good roles and job offers. He says he understands that it is all-important for the media as people click on stories. The Family Man star says that today people might call him the King of OTT today and the same will call him the slave of OTT next. He says what helps him is the good work.

Manoj adds, "As far as OTT ke king ki baat hai, main keh raha hun kisi aur actor ko de do. Mujhe chahiye hi nahi. I am just an actor, who is always trying to improve himself." Well said, Manoj.

Manoj Bajpayee says he is not friends with Shah Rukh Khan; has never been

During the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee was asked if he gets a chance to cross paths with Shah Rukh Khan these days. The actor says they both belong to two different worlds. Hence, their paths don't cross that much. Manoj and Shah Rukh have trained together under Barry John and went clubbing. But Manoj maintains that they were not friends exactly. He had a different friend circle and SRK had a different friend circle. However, they had a group and they would hang-out and talk to each other being a part of the same group.