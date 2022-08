Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and had a ball of a time. The Laal Singh Chaddha stars spoke about anything and everything under the sun. Aamir Khan was supposedly in his best mood. His killer one-liners have become a hit among the masses. However, he became a target of trolls too! During the rapid-fire round, Aamir Khan was asked to name three cricketers. Accidentally, he named instead of Rohit Sharma and this has sparked a meme fest on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor to deliver baby in August; Kareena Kapoor Khan receives massive flak over 'elitist' remark and more

even got the name of the actor of wrong. Instead of , he took 's name. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice for Aamir Khan starrer; here’s the list of films where she was the original choice but rejected them

Entertainment News: Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Was this Akshay Kumar co-star the first choice for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Aamir Khan starrer?

Advertisement

Can't get over that rohit shetty — Saurabh (@woahsaurabh) August 4, 2022

As a true Rohit fan

We boycott #LaalSinghChaddha ??? — Aman (@amanaggar) August 4, 2022

BTW Aamir Khan just called Rohit sharma as Rohit Shetty on koffee with Karan ?? — Archer (@poserarcher) August 4, 2022

The Sad state of affairs of our Actors- Aamir khan called Rohit Sharma as Rohit Shetty ? — Akshay Kukreja (@akshaykuk) August 4, 2022

Netizens praise Aamir and Kareena

There were quite a few viewers who even praised Aamir Khan for bringing the laughter back on Koffee With Karan along with . His episode is being termed as the best one so far.

Thanks to aamir khan and kareena kapoor for finally bringing some non-cringe and non-creepy energy to koffee with karan this season. — Zaalim Samaj (@EmpressMarket) August 5, 2022

#KoffeeWithKaran #AamirKhan Super Fun.....?? #KareenaKapoorKhan #KaranJohar Trio hillarious:how they were stepping into EOs convo n it looked like real koffee date wth frnds ????? ek baar ko i felt argument to shuru nahi ho jayega n AK the way he troll ...????? — Ani? (@PuneetA72940345) August 5, 2022

aamir khan on koffee speaking in hindi 95% of the time ?? — • (@svhrss) August 4, 2022

Aamir khan being aamir is sooo wholesome

For context koffee ep 5 — Shyamanth (@White_Wolf_30) August 4, 2022

What do you have to say about this episode? Tweet to us and let us know.