Koffee With Karan 7: After announcing KWK isn't returning, Karan Johar declares a bigger, better, deeper season than ever before

Recently, made a big announcement regarding Koffee With Karan. He announced that his chat show will not be returning to TV. The news was received with mixed reactions. And now, Karan Johar has an even bigger announcement to make, Koffee With Karan won't return to TV but will exclusively stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. "EVEN MORE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE," Karan wrote while sharing the announcement. The statement read, "Koffee With Karan will not be returning... on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney + Hotstar. The biggest movie stars across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've been through over the last few years. Koffee With Kara, streaming soon, only on Disney + Hotstar. Toodles!" (Sic). Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in one frame, Salman Khan with ladies, Shehnaaz Gill-Jacqueline Fernandez bonding and other INSIDE PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “Delivering buzz-worthy content has always been the core of Disney+ Hotstar, and with signature shows like Koffee With Karan, we take this promise further by bringing the show exclusively to our digital audience. This will be the first time the popular chat show will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar - and it is an absolute honour for us to have ace producer-director Karan Johar host his iconic show on our platform and take the show’s impressive content to a large audience.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar with a 'heavy heart' reveals KWK is not returning; check how netizens reacted

Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favourite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan expresses concern over son Ibrahim Ali Khan's future; says, 'I think he has done...'