Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 is only getting interesting with each passing day. The fourth episode of the controversial show had South superstar Vijay Deverakonda along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. It was his debut on Karan Johar's show and he managed to give some kickass, eyebrow-raising answers. He won the rapid-fire round thanks to his quick and witty answers. It was during the rapid-fire that he was asked about doing a nude photoshoot.

Is up for going nude?

The actor stated that he would be interested in doing a nude photoshoot for an international magazine but has a condition. He mentioned that it has to be tastefully shot. He stated, "I wouldn't mind if shot well." expressed excitement and stated that she would like to see him nude. Further, he was also questioned about if he would like to do an advertisement for a condom brand. He shared, "I think it's a really smart, safe thing to do if you don't want to have ten babies. This is my endorsement right now." Vijay has in fact bared it all for Liger poster. He covered his modesty with a bunch of flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

's nude photoshoot in trouble

While Vijay Deverakonda is open to doing a nude photoshoot, Ranveer Singh recently called for trouble as he bared it all for a photoshoot with Paper magazine. He now has an FIR lodged against him for the same. An NGO filed an FIR against the star stating it hurts sentiments of woman. Later, a lawyer filed a case against the star in Mumbai. The case has been registered under sections 292 (dealing with publishing obscene material), 293 (selling obscene objects to young person) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing sexually explicit material). In her complaint, the lawyer reportedly mentioned, "Last week, I saw many nude photographs of actor Ranveer Singh on social media and the photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it."