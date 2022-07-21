Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar called ‘creepy’ for dancing on Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Koffee With Karan 7 is right now grabbing the maximum attention of viewers all thanks to Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's crackling chemistry in the promo of the episode. The epic episode is going to be live today and the fans cannot stop their excitement for the same. While Akshay and Samantha's fans are going gaga over their chemistry and want them to do a movie together, the trollers are attacking the stars and calling their chemistry cringeworthy. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE

Akshay Kumar makes netizens cringe with his dance moves on Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Jersey producer talks about its box office failure; says, 'It was a flop in theatres but we escaped...'

While one video of Akshay and Samantha is going viral where the couple shares a dance on the Pushpa actress's most popular song Oo Anatava. Akshay Kumar is facing a lot of slamming for the same. The trollers have attacked Akshay this time and called him 'creepy' for his dance moves along with Samantha in the show. However, the superstar's fans are praising his dance moves and even encouraged him to do one of the item numbers in Bollywood or south along with Samantha and claimed it would be a visual treat. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda; Karan Johar to get THESE South stars on the chat show?

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The day promo of both the actors was out. Samantha was trolled and called extremely open after her divorce as Akshay Kumar lifted her on his arms to bring her to the couch of the Koffee episode. Well the promo of them is hilarious the show lovers are eagerly waiting for this one. Also, the host of the show had promised that Akshay and Samantha's episode is going to be a laughter riot and the fans are excited already. While in the room we see Samantha take a dig at Karan Jahar and alleged that he is the reason for all the unhappy marriages because of his larger-than-life films and AK was happier that he has now got a partner in the actress to roast the host of the show.