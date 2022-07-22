Koffee With Karan 7's new episode was dropped recently. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the two pan-India stars were the guests on the Koffee Kouch. The latest Koffee With Karan episode was a fun one because both Akshay and Samantha were hilarious and witty at the same time. During the rapid-fire round of the KWK7 episode, Akshay Kumar was asked what piece of advice will he give to the two newly married duos - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits to having hard feelings with Naga Chaitanya after separation: 'If you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects'

Akshay's marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

On Karan Johar's chat show there's always spice and drama and also personal lives of the stars are discussed and it did happen with Samantha and Akshay as well. While on one hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had a divorce, on the other hand, Akshay Kumar has been enjoying his marital bliss for over 20 years. When asked what marriage advice he'll give to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Akshay was quick to say, "Happy wife, happy life." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on 14 April. The Brahmastra duo are expecting their first child together.

Akshay's marriage advice for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

When posed the Bachchhan Paandey actor with the same question as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar had an interesting reaction. He put a hand on his head as though reminiscing something. Akshay said that he knows her very well. He adds, "So don't..." as Karan Johar interrupted saying, "Don't angry me?" Akshay asked why would he say that he is not married to Katrina before saying his answer. Akshay's advice to Katrina is, "don't eat his (Vicky's) ear off, just slowly nibble." And to Vicky Kaushal, he asks to make her a home gym so that he'll see her more often.

Samantha and Akshay on Koffee With Karan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar both brought amazing energies to the set of Koffee With Karan. While this was Samantha's debut, Akshay has been a veteran on the show. Fans have been loving their camaraderie together.