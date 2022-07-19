Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar lifts Samantha Ruth Prabhu into his arms while entering the show; netizens judge and troll Pushpa actress

Koffee With Karan 7 is creating quite a stir on the internet. Host Karan Johar has been slammed after every episode, firstly he was trolled for favouring Ranveer Singh over Alia Bhatt, later he was called a 'bitchy uncle' for downgrading Sara Ali Khan and uplifting Janhvi Kapoor. And now the focus of the troll has been shifted from Karan Johar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The promo of Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out and like KJo promised it's going to be the most hilarious episode of all and we trust him. As the promo begins we see Akshay lifting Samantha in his arms as he brings her to the couch on the show. And this gesture hasn't gone down well with the viewers and they are judging and slamming the Pushpa actress for the same. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sherdil Shergill's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan's Niti Taylor to participate in the dance show?

Samantha Ruth Prabu has become quite 'open' after her divorce say trolls

As the promo goes viral, Sam has been facing criticism for being too 'active' and 'open' after her separation from . One user wrote, " After marriage, her activeness(over action) increased, after divorce much more increased". Another user questioned their chemistry and wrote, " Waah! I thought they'd be awkward with each other, but it's the opposite....but then again, she does look like Raveena and Twinkle (IYKYK) :D". One user expressed her concern if Sam will spoil her image after the show, " Hope Samantha doesn't spoil her name after this show". One user predicted at Akshay's divorce, " I guess another divorce's coming soon".

Akshay Kumar and Samantha's chemistry is creating a lot of fireworks before the episode gets on the air. We wonder what will happen when the show gets aired. While in this promo Akshay is seen saying that he has got a partner in Sam to take a dig at Karan Johar and they will take his case. While Samantha is seen saying that she isn't complaining after Karan Johar highlighted how Akshay picked her in his arms.