Now Karan Johar's obsession with Alia Bhatt is known to the world thanks to Koffee With Karan season 7. The man started the show with his favourite child Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and ever since then he has been bashed for being biased towards Alia and he even proudly admits it. Lucky girl Alia! In the last season of the show, Karan invited four individuals who are known to roast people Tanmay Bhatt is the legend in it. In the last season, you will see KJo being roasted for favouring Alia every time and only wanting to hear her name or take her name in the show. He was even compared to Alia's character from Brahmastra who is obsessed with taking the name of Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor.

But hold on there's a twist, only if you think Alia loves Karan favouring her all the time then you are mistaken. Even she joins this bandwagon of roasting Karan. In the episode later, you will see the Brahmastra queen asking Karan to stop taking her name; otherwise, he should start bad-mouthing about her everywhere. Seems like even Alia is fed by this obsession. We only believe this is a joke as Alia ends the conversation by mocking herself and disconnects the call by naming 'Shivaaaa'.

While Karan is also questioned about asking guests on the show to name who is the top actress and gives an option of Alia Bhatt first, he was alleged that he only wants to hear Alia's name and that is the reason he even mentions this question. Earlier the filmmaker was trolled for the same after the second and third episodes of the show were aired. Where Jahnvi Kapoor and had called Alia the tp actress in Bollywood. The last season was hilarious and one definitely enjoyed the entire season. Thank you KJo for this entertainment.