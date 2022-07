There's no denying that Liger actress has been a soft target for online trolls. More often she gets subjected to body-shaming where people have made derogatory comments about her. On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya recalled when people called her ugly and flat chested when she was just 19. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and more Bollywood stars who were shockingly replaced from movies

When asked Ananya if trolling ever took a toll on her mental health, she replied, "Of course, it takes a toll on me. I can’t sit here and pretend I’m happy or I’m very strong and I can deal with everything because I think as a 19-year-old, when you’re constantly told that you’re ugly or you’re flat chested or you look a certain way or insult my parents or my sister, it gets a little scary and gets a little sad sometimes because I am like what did I do so wrong you know." Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday opens up about ex Ishaan Khatter, rumoured affair with Kartik Aaryan and new crush Aditya Roy Kapur

She added, "Because I try to be a kind, nice person. I work very hard. I am very sincere about my work. I love acting. As far as I can remember, I wanted to be an actor, so sometimes I am just like I’m just a girl trying to do my job. I don’t know what I did so wrong to hurt or offend people. But I can also understand where people are coming from and that’s okay." Also Read - Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya join Karan Johar's Dharma Productions; here's a list of TV actors who are set to make their Bollywood debuts

Last year, Ananya had talked about being skinny-shamed even before she set her foot in the industry with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She was often bullied on social media during her family outing and it had an adverse effect online trolling had on her. She had then said she is reaching to a point where she is just focussing on accepting herself.

Ananya is on a promotional spree of her upcoming film Liger which marks the big Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star .