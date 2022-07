Host Karan Johar is back for Koffee with Karan season 7. Having stood the test of time for 18 long years, Koffee with Karan has grabbed headlines courtesy its guests' intimate conversations and candid confessions, and this season looks to up the ante. With a new episode dropping every Thursday exclusively on Disney Hotstar, longtime fans are in for a treat as Koffee with Karan 7 has returned from 7th July onward. In its fourth episode, Vijay Deverakonda will appears with Liger costar Ananya Panday. Their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as host Karan Johar makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda dons a new role as he serenades Akshara aka Pranali Rathod; AbhiRa fans in for a treat

Ananya Panday opens up on Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur

"I am the most indiscreet person on this planet," Ananya Panday says on the entertainment news show, but when quizzed by host Karan Johar about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denies dwelling in the past. Her cryptic answer left her Liger costar and co-guest on KWK7, Vijay Deverakonda, debating her links to the two well-known Bollywood heartthrobs. However, it was not all disappointment for Ananya's fans does let viewers know about her newest crush, when she reveals, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Ananya Panday describes Vijay Deverakonda as 'Hunger Games'

It isn't everyday that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships and the way to their heart. Declaring the competition among leading B-town ladies for Liger costar Vijay Deverakonda's attention as "Hunger Games", , who herself is known to rule over several hearts, explicitly shares her intentions of not being left behind in the race. "I also want to be on the platter with them. I feel so left out," Ananya Panday told woefully with a twinkle in her eyes.