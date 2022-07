Koffee With Karan 7 is witnessing some of the most interesting stars taking over the controversial couch. The fourth episode of Karan Johar's talk show had Ananya Panday and South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. He made his debut on the show and was his candid best. Ananya and Vijay spoke about everything and anything under the planet but most importantly about their dating lives. The show started with Ananya dating Ishaan Khatter and a lot more. Also Read - R Madhavan's critically acclaimed Rocketry to have its Hindi premiere on THIS OTT platform on THIS date – last moment change in digital deal [Exclusive]

Did go on a date with while dating ?

It became pretty clear that Ananya and Ishaan were in a relationship as rumoured by entertainment news portals. They were in Khaali Peeli together and since then they had been a couple. But it was recently that they broke up. So while shooting for Liger, Vijay and Ananya had gone on a dinner date. When asked if this date happened while Ananya was dating Ishaan, the actress described it as a 'friendly date'. It was actually Vijay who mentioned that they had gone on a date and both of them had dressed up nicely. Well, well, okay then!

What's brewing between Ananya and ?

There was a mention of Kartik Aaryan too. Karan Johar asked Ananya Panday if she was in a relationship with him too. Over this, the actress stated that he is just a good friend. KJo poked fun and mentioned that Kartik has not been able to hold the good friends tag with any of the other ladies.

And then there is ...

Karan Johar also pondered over the recent rumours of Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur being a couple. He mentioned about a party wherein Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday had a steamy dance that involved spinning. She stated that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur very hot but when asked if she would date him in the future, she said, Kal Ho Na Ho.