Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar a couple of weeks ago. The first two episodes of the show have already been released. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the second episode had Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi and Sara made many revelations on the show, and also openly spoke about their exes. Karan reminded Sara how in last season she had said that she was to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan and they actually started dating. Reportedly, Sara and Kartik started dating during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal, but later parted ways.

During the rapid-fire round, when Karan asked Sara that why her ex is her ex, the actress quipped, "Because he is everyone's ex." Well, Sara is not the first one to speak about her ex during the rapid-fire round.

Let's go back to Koffee With Karan season 1. had come on the show with , and during the rapid-fire round, Karan asked the actress to say what comes to her mind when she hears the name of the celebs.

When Karan took ’s name, Aishwarya firmly said, “Next question.” However, when Karan took ’s name, the actress said, “Wonderful wonderful friend.” She also ignored one more question which had Salman’s name in it. When Karan asked, Shah Rukh, Aamir, or Salman, who’s the most rocking Khan; Aishwarya praised SRK and Aamir but didn’t say anything about Salman.

Now, let’s talk about Koffee With Karan season 3. and had come on the show, and during the rapid-fire, the former was asked what she would do if one morning she gets up and she has turned into Ranbir. To this, the actress replied, “Go back to sleep.” Further when she was asked to give advice to celebs and when Karan took Ranbir’s name, the Padmaavat actress quickly said, “Endorse a condom brand.”

When Karan asked Deepika to rank heroes in order of their s*x appeal, the actress kept Ranbir last on the list and said, “I don’t think he finds himself sexy.” When Sonam said that Ranbir has an image of a guy whom you can take home (to meet the parents) Deepika firmly replied, “No.”

We simply can’t wait for more episodes of Koffee With Karan 7.