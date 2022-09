Karan Johar has often found himself in a puddle of controversies thanks to his remarks on Koffee With Karan 7. The filmmaker who is the host of the show has been bashed online for several reasons including being partial toward Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan. It was after Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's episode that the host found himself in another trouble. He allegedly suggested that Ananya went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda whilst she was in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter. That grabbed a lot of attention. Now, Ishaan appeared on the show and the topic once again caught attention. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Is Ileana D'cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian? karan Johar drops HOT SCOOP

As Ishaan Khatter appeared with and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar tried to clarify the statement. He stated that he did not try to imply that something was brewing between and Liger star whilst she was still dating Ishaan. He was quoted saying on the show, "I told her, 'You went out with Vijay while dating Ishaan'. She was like, 'It was all friendly…' They must have not gone on a date… I didn't mean to imply…" Siddhant then tried to poke fun and wittily asked what was he trying to imply exactly. Katrina also got all excited and said, "This is scandalous." Ishaan did not pay much heed to this and said, "All love." Okay then!

On the show, Ishaan Khatter confirmed that they have now broken up. He mentioned that he would like to have her as a friend for the rest of his life. Ishaan even scolded Karan Johar for being 'mean' to Ananya Panday whilst discussing their breakup with her. He objected that the host kept drilling and grilling Ananya and it does not matter who broke up with whom. He mentioned that he is now totally single.