Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sara Ali Khan call Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cheap? Janhvi Kapoor feels so

On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 2, when Janhvi Kapoor mentioned Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding as shaadi goals, she felt that Sara Ali Khan just described their wedding as cheap.