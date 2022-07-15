Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sara Ali Khan call Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cheap? Janhvi Kapoor feels so

and 's marriage was certainly one of the most awaited wedding of the year. After dating for 5 years, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Punjabi ceremony at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The newly weds were also seen doing photoshoots and sharing a kiss on the terrace. While liked that Ranbir and Alia didn't spend much money, felt that Sara just called their wedding cheap. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor starrer's run time, censor certification and total number of cuts REVEALED

On the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked Janhvi during the rapid fire round, "Whose Bollywood wedding aesthetic had you going for your own shaadi goals?" To which, she replied, "Ranbir-Alia for sure. It was so wholesome and so much heart. I shed a tear for them. Out of happiness." Also Read - Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood dream to remain a dream as Karan Johar postpones her debut film indefinitely? [Report]

Sara then added, "I agree, I think Alia-Ranbir's was great. I think also they did not have to spend too much money which I like. They did not have to go abroad and all. Just their balcony. How cute. I would also do that." Janhvi then interjected and said, "She just called the biggest wedding of the year cheap." To which, Sara clarified, "I haven't said its cheap, You said it's cheap. I said it's not in Europe. I like the balcony, very intimate." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more: Embarrassing and funny sleeping pictures of Bollywood stars that they don't want you to see [VIEW PICS]

A few days ago, Alia's baby bump pictures from the sets of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone in Portugal had gone viral on social media. In some pictures shared by fan clubs, Alia was seen in khaki jumpsuits in a desert-like setting in broad daylight. Hollywood star is also seen in the frame. Gal wore a white tank top in a scene, covering it up with a black jacket in other frames. Alia was also seen holding a gun and at one point, aiming at Gal's character who is lying on the ground in front of her.

Last month, Alia announced that she and Ranbir are expecting their first bundle of joy. She shared a picture, where the actress was seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir was seen looking at the baby on the screen. The couple met on the sets of in 2018, fell in love and got married in April 14 this year.