Koffee With Karan 7 is one show where celebrities openly talk about their relationships, sex life, and marriage. In the last episode, Kiara Advani came with Shahid Kapoor, and before that Sidharth Malhotra was seen with Vicky Kaushal on the show. In both the episodes, Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was the hot topic, and now, in the upcoming episode, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s relationship status will be the topic of discussion. A promo of the episode has already been released, and now, some more interesting deets about the episode are out.

Reportedly, Tiger will be revealing that he is single and he is looking around. Not just that, the actor also went ahead and stated that he is infatuated by and he thinks she is great.

Shraddha and Tiger have done two films together and Baaghi 3. Their jodi is loved by the audiences, and reportedly, Shraddha has been approached to star opposite Tiger in . However, there’s no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s revelation about him being single reminds us of the reports which claimed that he and have parted ways. So, did Tiger confirm his breakup with Disha on KWK7? Well, we need to wait for the full episode to know that.

Tiger and Kriti started their Bollywood journey together with . Now, after so many years, the actors will be seen together on the big screen in Ganapath – Part 1 which is slated to release on Christmas this year. There were reports that the directorial has been pushed to 2023. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Apart from Ganapath, Tiger has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Screw Dheela lined up. Meanwhile, Kriti has Bhediya, Adipurush, and Shehzada.