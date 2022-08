Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December last year. They had a luxurious but private wedding in Rajasthan. Only a handful of people from the wedding were invited to the wedding. Now, Vicky Kaushal is going to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 along with Sidharth Malhotra and of course, there's going to be a discussion around the wedding. A revelation would be about a drunk call that Vicky received from Alia and Karan. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 new promo: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married soon? Karan Johar drops hint [Watch]

and drunk-dialed ; know why

As reported by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar reveals that Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal drunk-dialed Vicky Kaushal once. It was before his wedding to Alia Bhatt. The host shares that they were drinking wine, star gazing and wondering whom to call. So they called up Vicky Kaushal. He further shared that they got to know Vicky later and they were simply happy and emotional that was getting married. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Did Arjun Kapoor just hint at Ranbir Kapoor developing a drinking problem?

Well, it was on Koffee With Karan that Katrina Kaif shared her views about him. She had made a statement that she would look good with Vicky Kaushal. It has become a big deal as fans started pairing them already. Years later, now they are Mr and Mrs. Check out the promo below: Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar upset with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif? Makes his displeasure obvious

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's bond

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the divas were once BFFs. However, post Katrina's breakup with things allegedly went a little sore between the two. Alia Bhatt is now married to Ranbir Kapoor and the couple is soon going to embrace parenthood. But Alia and Katrina do remain to be frineds. They are going to be seen in a movie together called Jee Lee Zaara. is also a part of it.