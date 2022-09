Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 has come to an end. The filmmaker has shot for a special finale episode featuring content creators Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM who turned the tables on the show's host. During the episode, they asked a bunch of question to Karan and one of them was about not inviting Taapsee Pannu on his chat show despite she being critically successful. Also Read - Varun Dhawan wants to play THIS role in Alia Bhatt's life once she becomes a mommy

Earlier, when Koffee With Karan 7 had just begun, Taapsee was quizzed by the media about the reason why she has not gone to Karan Johar's chat show. To which, she had responded saying that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee With Karan. Her witty response seemed to be an on-point remark as this season mostly circled around sex lives of its celebrity guests.

"I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that's not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show," Taapsee had said in an Instagram live with Stutee Ghosh of Fever 104, while expressing her surprise at how a show has become a validation for actors.

Revealing the reason why he has not invited Taapsee yet, Karan responded to Kusha's question, “It's 12 episodes, you've got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I'll be sad.”

As Koffee With Karan 7 has ended, the makers have already received a sanction to go ahead with its 8th season. It would be interesting to see what kind of exicitng line-up of actors Karan would have for the next season. Let's wait and watch.