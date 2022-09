The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor as the guests gracing the Koffee Kouch, currently known as the couch of manifestation. Gauri Khan has made her first appearance on a chat show ever since the major scandal around Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug bust last year. Both Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have kept mum on Aryan's arrest and all the media hullabaloo that followed. It was the toughest time that they faced in their lives. But finally, Gauri Khan has addressed Aryan's arrest on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. Also Read - Aryan Khan clicks selfies with fans, gets trolled for not smiling; netzines say, 'We pity the fans, as this boy cannot even smile for them'

Entertainment News: Gauri Khan opens up on Aryan's arrest in drug case

As Gauri Khan made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, the host Karan Johar took the opportunity to ask Gauri about the infamous trial and the darkest phase of her and Shah Rukh Khan's life. Karan praised Gauri for being so strong and for the whole family for emerging stronger from the ordeal. Gauri addressed Aryan Khan's arrest and said, "Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through." However, Gauri adds that they have stood by each other's side as a family and are currently in a great space. She talked about all the love she received from everyone - friends, colleagues and all. Gauri said they all are grateful to everyone who helped them come out of their tough times.

Aryan Khan posted on Instagram after a year:

Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug bust on a cruise ship

On October 2, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on the late night of 2nd October alongside his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in a drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. He was in NCB's custody and later moved to jail. After fighting the case with a battalion of lawyers, Aryan finally got bail after about a month. Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai and Mukul Rohatgi along with others helped the Pathaan actor fight the case for his son.