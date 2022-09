We all have been waiting for this episode! There was a strong buzz that Gauri Khan will be making an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 and boy here she is along with her besties Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey. The promo of the most awaited episode is out and it's going to be kickass. Fans simply cannot wait to watch this episode. In the promo, we can see Gauri Khan getting candid like never before. Karan shares a strong camaraderie with the Khan family and is very much connected with SRK and Gauri's kids who are grown-ups now. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal and Amulya Rattan look perfect at the pre-launch party of the song Din Chadda [Watch Video]

Gauri Khan advised to not date two boys at the same time

The filmmaker asked Gauri what dating advice she would like to give Suhana, to which she said, "I would like to tell her not to date two boys at the same time." This answer left everyone bursting into a huge laughter. Well, youngsters tend to fall prey to dating two people at the same time thanks to the shows like Never Have I Ever. Apart from this one of the biggest highlights of the promo is 's an appearance on the show through Gauri Khan's phone call for the 'Hey Karan it's me' segment. KJo was sure that SRK won't pick up the call and if he does that Gauri will win six points. Guess what? The superstar did pick up the call and made his wifey win the points and this left the entertainment news fans to fall for them once again.

Watch the video of Gauri Khan slaying at Koffee With Karan 7

We also see Maheep Kapoor saying that she would look good with when asked which Bollywood actor she thinks she would look good with, and Karan being Karan took a dig at her saying that he appreciates her guts for saying this. The episode of this terrific trio will be aired this week on Thursday and fans definitely cannot keep calm.