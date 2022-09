Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey appeared on the recent episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7. The promo of the show left everyone excited. The ladies were their candid best and have spoken about lots of things. Gauri Khan has spoken about Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan's stardom, Suhana Khan's dating and a lot more. She has also spoken about his bad habits too that thankfully did not rub off on kids Aryan Khan, AbRam and Suhana Khan. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Seven scandalous and surprising confessions Gauri Khan made along with Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor

gets candid on 's Koffee With Karan 7

On Koffee With Karan 7, Gauri Khan was asked to talk about the most annoying habits of . She stated that she is glad that the kids have not picked up the bad habits of their father. Listing down the habits, she mentioned that the kids are on time and punctual and they do not spend 1000 hours in the bathroom. Lol. However, she also did praise Shah Rukh Khan and mentioned that he is the most comfortable person to be with. The ace interior designer stated that King Khan is very comfortable around people - be it handling kids or his in-laws.

For the first time ever, Gauri Khan spoke about 's case and mentioned that 'nothing can be worse' than what they have been through. But she also said that as a family they are in a great space as they received tremendous love from all corners.

Check Out Gauri Khan's rapid fire video below:

Gauri Khan's dating advice for kids

Gauri Khan also shared some dating advices for her kids. She stated that should not date two men at the same time. And Aryan Khan, he can date as many women as he wants until he finds his life partner. No more dating after that. Guess, the same advice would be for little one AbRam too.