Karan Johar seems to have an update about everyone's relationships. At least that's what one can derive from Koffee With Karan 7. The host has discussed relationships, affairs and bedroom secrets the most on his talk show. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khatter to Ananya Panday, he has quizzed all. The latest celebrity to grace the couch is Katrina Kaif. She appeared with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Not just her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, but Karan Johar also discussed Ileana D'cuz's relationship with Katrina's brother Sebastian. Now, what is this connection? Here we tell you.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had flown off to the Maldives to celebrate actress' birthday. They were joined by friends and family. Ileana D'cruz was a part of the birthday celebrations. Many were left puzzled at Ileana appeared in these pictures. Soon speculations were being made that the actress is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian. And it turns out the rumours are true. On Koffee With Karan 7, quizzed Katrina Kaif about the same and she neither confirmed nor deny the rumours. He stated that he was trying to do the math after looking at her pictures from the Maldives. He said that Sebastian and Ileana met at his part for the first time and things moved quickly. To this, Katrin said, "We don't have to confirm that." But she almost confirmed it, didn't she?

On Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina Kaif also candidly spoke about her bond with . She revealed that it was at 's party that they met for the first time and they simply clicked. She mentioned that it was unexpected that out of the blue they met and fell in love with each other. How sweet.